Full list of starting holes and tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Tucson

LIV Golf returns to action this weekend for its second tournament of the 2023 calendar. The tour is playing in Tucson, Arizona at the Gallery Golf Club. The tournament tees off Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET and wraps on Sunday.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed within 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The tournament will air on the CW App on Friday and will broadcast on both the app and the CW network over the weekend. Joaquin Niemann enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the tournament, with his odds set at +800.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from the Gallery Golf Club in Tucson on Friday.