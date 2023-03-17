 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes and tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Tucson

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday in Tucson. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

LIV Golf returns to action this weekend for its second tournament of the 2023 calendar. The tour is playing in Tucson, Arizona at the Gallery Golf Club. The tournament tees off Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET and wraps on Sunday.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed within 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The tournament will air on the CW App on Friday and will broadcast on both the app and the CW network over the weekend. Joaquin Niemann enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the tournament, with his odds set at +800.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from the Gallery Golf Club in Tucson on Friday.

2023 LIV Golf Tucson, round 1 pairings

Hole Group
1 Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith
2 Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau
3 Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen
5 Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood
6 Taylor Gooch, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman
7 Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz
9 Anirban Lahiri, Kevin Na, Patrick Reed
10 Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak
11 Sam Horsfield, Dean Burmester, Danny Lee
12 Scott Vincent, James Piot, Bernd Wiesberger
13 Richard Bland, Chase Koepka, David Puig
14 Sihwan Kim, Laurie Canter, Jediah Morgan
15 Eugenio Chacarra, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel
16 Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira, Brendan Steele
17 Matt Jones, Paul Casey, Pat Perez
18 Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Joaquin Niemann

