How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Fr8 208 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is back in action this weekend with the Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The series is coming off a weekend off and this will be the third race on the calendar. Zane Smith won the season-opener in Daytona and Kyle Busch the next race in Las Vegas.

The race runs on Saturday, and Friday brings us qualifying at the track. Truck qualifying in Atlanta consists of a 20-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers and then a single-truck, single lap run. The fastest driver claims pole position while the slowest driver starts in the last position.

Qualifying gets started at 3:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV during qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

A year ago, Chandler Smith claimed pole position for the race and Stewart Friesen joined him on the front row. Corey Heim stormed up from the 19th position to win the race, beating out Ben Rhodes, who opened the race in the 15th position.

Zane Smith heads into this weekend as the early points leader. Although Kyle Busch will dominate the circuit when he enters truck races, he does not do so consistently enough to qualify for the truck playoffs. The current top five in the Truck Series are Smith, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Matt Crafton, and Ben Rhodes.

