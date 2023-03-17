 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Fr8 208 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Fr8 208 qualifying on DAY at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
General race action during the 11th running of the Ultimate Tailgating 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on February 23, 2019 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is back in action this weekend with the Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The series is coming off a weekend off and this will be the third race on the calendar. Zane Smith won the season-opener in Daytona and Kyle Busch the next race in Las Vegas.

The race runs on Saturday, and Friday brings us qualifying at the track. Truck qualifying in Atlanta consists of a 20-minute warm-up and practice for the drivers and then a single-truck, single lap run. The fastest driver claims pole position while the slowest driver starts in the last position.

Qualifying gets started at 3:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV during qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

A year ago, Chandler Smith claimed pole position for the race and Stewart Friesen joined him on the front row. Corey Heim stormed up from the 19th position to win the race, beating out Ben Rhodes, who opened the race in the 15th position.

Zane Smith heads into this weekend as the early points leader. Although Kyle Busch will dominate the circuit when he enters truck races, he does not do so consistently enough to qualify for the truck playoffs. The current top five in the Truck Series are Smith, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Matt Crafton, and Ben Rhodes.

How to watch qualifying for the Fr8 208

Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Fr8 208 Truck race, entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Layne Riggs 1
2 Kris Wright 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 John H. Nemechek 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Mason Maggio 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Keith McGee 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Akinori Ogata 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

