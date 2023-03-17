NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fr8 208 Truck Series race

NASCAR will head south for this weekend’s events. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the 2023 Fr8 208 Truck race on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Friday, March 17. It will start at 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race as the rest of the starting lineup will be determined.

Corey Heim is the reigning winner of this truck race. He won last year in 1:54:15. Kyle Busch picked up the win in a blistering 1:29:43 in 2021. Grant Enfinger won the 2020 postponed race that went into over time in 1:47:05. Zane Smith is a +500 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows at +700.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.