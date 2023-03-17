 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fr8 208 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Matt DiBenedetto (#25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet) drives down the front stretch during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on March 3, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will head south for this weekend’s events. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the 2023 Fr8 208 Truck race on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Friday, March 17. It will start at 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will utilize one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier. The fastest truck will earn pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race as the rest of the starting lineup will be determined.

Corey Heim is the reigning winner of this truck race. He won last year in 1:54:15. Kyle Busch picked up the win in a blistering 1:29:43 in 2021. Grant Enfinger won the 2020 postponed race that went into over time in 1:47:05. Zane Smith is a +500 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. John H. Nemechek follows at +700.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Fr8 208 Truck Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Layne Riggs 1
2 Kris Wright 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 John H. Nemechek 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Mason Maggio 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Keith McGee 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Akinori Ogata 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

