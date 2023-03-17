F1 practice: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen looks to repeat as race winner and also claim his second straight win to open the 2023 season. It would mark his third straight overall win, having claimed the checkered flag in last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 1 p.m. the day before. However, prior to all that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as the drivers get comfortable at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Friday’s first practice will air on ESPN2 and the second practice will air on ESPNEWS. Saturday’s final practice will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 after opening ten days ago at -140. Sergio Pérez follows at +550, Charles Leclerc is +800, and Fernando Alonso is +900. Things might change at some point this season, but after one race, Verstappen looks like he very well might cruise to a second straight F1 title.

How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Practice 2: Friday, March 17, 1-2 p.m.

Practice 3: Saturday, March 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

