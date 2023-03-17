Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Valspar Championship

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Friday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Adam Schenk is in the lead at -7 with An Byeong-hun just behind at -6 as the second round begins.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 7:40 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. It should be about 5:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Valspar Championship as of now?

The cut line is currently projected to be either +1 or +2 at DataGolf. It sits at +1 as of 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Up-and-comer Coody Pierceson is currently right on the line at +1, and Stewart Cink and Joel Dahmen will need a solid second round to get out of their current +2 standing.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is on the outside at Innisbrook at +3. Alex Chiarella wraps up the pack at +9.