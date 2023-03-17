Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Valspar Championship

In what is a surprisingly strong field, the 2023 Valspar Championship has a 31-year-old without a PGA TOUR win at the top of the leaderboard at the turn, as Purdue’s Adam Schenk is in the lead at -7 halfway through this March Madness weekend.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, on the odds board Jordan Spieth (-5) is the leader at +500, with Tommy Fleetwood (-5) also at +700. Schenk is the third choice at +750, with the -6 Kramer Hickok the fourth selection at +900.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. Golf Channel will be on air from 1-3 p.m., while NBC takes over for the end of the round from 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Saturday.
Valspar Championship 2023 Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:45 PM
|Adam Schenk
|Kramer Hickok
|1:35 PM
|Cody Gribble
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:25 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Davis Riley
|1:15 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Matt Wallace
|1:05 PM
|Taylor Moore
|J.T. Poston
|12:55 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Adam Long
|12:45 PM
|Byeong Hun An
|Doug Ghim
|12:35 PM
|Rory Sabbatini
|Alex Smalley
|12:20 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Justin Thomas
|12:10 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Ben Martin
|12:00 PM
|Zecheng Dou
|Dylan Wu
|11:50 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Michael Thompson
|11:40 AM
|Trevor Werbylo
|S.H. Kim
|11:30 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Zac Blair
|11:20 AM
|Chad Ramey
|Michael Kim
|11:10 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Ryan Brehm
|10:55 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|Denny McCarthy
|10:45 AM
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Smotherman
|10:35 AM
|Maverick McNealy
|Justin Suh
|10:25 AM
|Victor Perez
|Nick Taylor
|10:15 AM
|Justin Rose
|David Lipsky
|10:05 AM
|Carl Yuan
|Lee Hodges
|9:55 AM
|Trevor Cone
|Nick Gabrelcik
|9:45 AM
|Richy Werenski
|Sam Burns
|9:30 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|K.H. Lee
|9:20 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Sam Ryder
|9:10 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Tyson Alexander
|9:00 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Andrew Landry
|8:50 AM
|James Hahn
|Sean O'Hair
|8:40 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Harrison Endycott
|8:30 AM
|Ludvig Aberg
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:20 AM
|Jason Dufner
|Garrick Higgo
|8:10 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cameron Percy
|8:00 AM
|Doc Redman
|Henrik Norlander
|7:50 AM
|Hank Lebioda
|Will Gordon
|7:40 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Ryan Gerard