 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship tees off at XXXXX a.m. ET on Saturday from Copperhead Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Adam Schenk (R) of the United States watches his tee shot no the seventh hole as James Hahn (L) of the United States looks on during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 17, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In what is a surprisingly strong field, the 2023 Valspar Championship has a 31-year-old without a PGA TOUR win at the top of the leaderboard at the turn, as Purdue’s Adam Schenk is in the lead at -7 halfway through this March Madness weekend.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, on the odds board Jordan Spieth (-5) is the leader at +500, with Tommy Fleetwood (-5) also at +700. Schenk is the third choice at +750, with the -6 Kramer Hickok the fourth selection at +900.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. Golf Channel will be on air from 1-3 p.m., while NBC takes over for the end of the round from 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Saturday.

Valspar Championship 2023 Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:45 PM Adam Schenk Kramer Hickok
1:35 PM Cody Gribble Tommy Fleetwood
1:25 PM Jordan Spieth Davis Riley
1:15 PM Wyndham Clark Matt Wallace
1:05 PM Taylor Moore J.T. Poston
12:55 PM Stephan Jaeger Adam Long
12:45 PM Byeong Hun An Doug Ghim
12:35 PM Rory Sabbatini Alex Smalley
12:20 PM Lucas Glover Justin Thomas
12:10 PM Webb Simpson Ben Martin
12:00 PM Zecheng Dou Dylan Wu
11:50 AM David Lingmerth Michael Thompson
11:40 AM Trevor Werbylo S.H. Kim
11:30 AM Greyson Sigg Zac Blair
11:20 AM Chad Ramey Michael Kim
11:10 AM Gary Woodland Ryan Brehm
10:55 AM Patton Kizzire Denny McCarthy
10:45 AM Ben Griffin Austin Smotherman
10:35 AM Maverick McNealy Justin Suh
10:25 AM Victor Perez Nick Taylor
10:15 AM Justin Rose David Lipsky
10:05 AM Carl Yuan Lee Hodges
9:55 AM Trevor Cone Nick Gabrelcik
9:45 AM Richy Werenski Sam Burns
9:30 AM Joel Dahmen K.H. Lee
9:20 AM Andrew Novak Sam Ryder
9:10 AM Kevin Streelman Tyson Alexander
9:00 AM Joseph Bramlett Andrew Landry
8:50 AM James Hahn Sean O'Hair
8:40 AM Ryan Armour Harrison Endycott
8:30 AM Ludvig Aberg Patrick Rodgers
8:20 AM Jason Dufner Garrick Higgo
8:10 AM Erik van Rooyen Cameron Percy
8:00 AM Doc Redman Henrik Norlander
7:50 AM Hank Lebioda Will Gordon
7:40 AM MJ Daffue Ryan Gerard

More From DraftKings Nation