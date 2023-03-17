 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, prediction for Saint Mary’s vs. VCU in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saint Mary’s vs. VCU in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals - BYU vs Saint Marys Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 14-2 West Coast) will play the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7, 15-3 Atlantic-10) in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will get started at 2:00 p.m. ET from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and can be seen on TBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU picks

Spread: Saint Mary’s -4
Over/Under: 122
Moneyline: Saint Mary’s -190, VCU +160

Saint Mary’s picked up a share of the West Coast regular season title but was crushed by the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the conference title. VCU needed an Atlantic-10 Tournament win to reach the big dance and got it done as it looks for a 10th consecutive victory on Friday night.

This is a low total, but it’s not low enough. Saint Mary’s rates ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency with the fourth-slowest pace in adjusted tempo. Meanwhile, the Rams are rated 16th on the defensive end with 136th adjusted offensive efficiency. Scoring will be difficult for both teams with a low number of possessions.

Pick: Under 122

