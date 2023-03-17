Picks, prediction for Marquette vs. Vermont in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 Big East) will open NCAA Tournament play with a matchup against the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 American East) on Friday afternoon. The game will get started at 2:45 p.m. ET from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and can be seen on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont picks

Spread: Marquette -10.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Marquette -600, Vermont +450

Marquette won the Big East regular season and tournament championships as the Golden Eagles look for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2013. Vermont also won both titles in the American East and will bring a 15-game winning streak into March Madness.

The Golden Eagles are an offense-led team as they rate seventh in KenPom adjusted efficiency on that end, while the Catamounts’ biggest weakness comes defensively. Vermont is rated 154th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and it’s tough to find a reason why the Catamounts will limit the Golden Eagles' offense which has been a strength all season.

Pick: Marquette -10.5