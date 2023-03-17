Picks, prediction for UConn vs. Iona in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8, 13-7 Big East) will open their NCAA Tournament run with a matchup with the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7, 17-3 MAAC) on Friday afternoon. The game is set to get started at 4:30 p.m. ET from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and can be seen on TBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona picks

Spread: UConn -9

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: UConn -450, Iona +360

UConn finished fourth in the Big East regular season standings but lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles in the conference tournament semifinal round. While Rick Pitino-to-St. John’s rumors continue to swirl, he has work to do with Iona, which won the MAAC regular season and tournament championships.

The Huskies’ record doesn’t jump off the page, but the advanced metrics love them as the fourth-rated team in KenPom heading into the NCAA Tournament. I’m a sucker for a team that’s 70 spots higher in KenPom, and I’m not betting against my eventual national champion pick in the first round.

Pick: UConn -9