Picks, prediction for Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The game will air on truTV at 7:35 p.m. ET.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon picks

Spread: Gonzaga -15.5

Over/Under: 156

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1500, Grand Canyon +900

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the highest-scoring offense in the country and are very experienced in the tournament. They know how to win those first few rounds, and with Drew Timme at the helm, this team should be foaming at the mouth for a deep run. They also rank first in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom but have struggled on defense this season.

Grand Canyon had a big showing at the WAC Championship Game and gave Loyola Marymount a scare earlier this season, which shows that they can hang with top teams. Of course, March puts a whole new light over everything, so those close games could suddenly turn the other way. GCU holds opponents to 40.5% shooting from the field (25th in the nation).

This is a big spread, but Gonzaga’s offense is the best in the nation. They will be looking for a big statement win here as they prepare for the rest of the tournament. Give me the Bulldogs in a blowout.

Pick: Gonzaga -15.5