Picks, prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Montana State Bobcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The game will air on CBS at 9:40 p.m. ET. The winner of this game will face the winner of Kentucky vs. Providence.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State picks

Spread: Kansas State -8.5

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Kansas State -390, Montana State +320

Kansas State’s season ended with back-to-back losses as they fell to West Virginia in their final regular season game and to TCU in their first Big 12 Tournament game. However, the Wildcats have been a force this season. They rank 25th overall at KenPom and 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency and have notched wins over Baylor, TCU, and Kansas.

Montana State won the Big Sky Championship Game to qualify for the tournament, and the Bobcats bring an interesting matchup to the Wildcats. They have a very tough defense that could take advantage of Kansas State’s turnover-prone offense. However, K-State still has Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell and should be able to outlast the Bobcats in this early matchup.

Pick: Kansas State -8.5