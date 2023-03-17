What time does Saint Mary’s vs. VCU start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels will take on the VCU Rams in the First Round of the West bracket at MVP Arena in Albany, New York on Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS with the winner advanced to face the winner of No. 4 UConn and No. 13 Iona in the second round.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Saint Mary’s (26-7, 14-2 West Coast) will be in the dance for the 11th time. The Gaels have advanced as far as the Sweet Sixteen one time (2010). Saint Mary’s had a 12-game win streak during the season at one point and only lost three games in conference, two to Gonzaga. The Gaels failed to beat Gonzaga again in the WCC tournament final, losing 77-51.

Virginia Commonwealth (27-7. 15-3 Atlantic 10) is making its 17th trip to the Men’s tournament and 13th in the 21st Century. The Rams made a memorable run from the First Four to the Final Four in 2011 before they lost to Butler. VCU has won nine straight and earned the automatic bid with a 68-56 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament final.