What time does Xavier vs. Kennesaw State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers will take on No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls in the First Round of the Midwest Region at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, March 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TruTV. The winner of this game will play the victor of No. 6 Iowa State vs. the winner of the No. 11 play-in game between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 12:40

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Xavier (25-9, 15-5 Big East) has made the NCAA Men’s Tournament 29 times and advanced to the Elite Eight on three occasions (2004, 2008, 2017). The Musketeers went 5-3 since February 1 but won three of four to close the regular season and advanced to the Big East Tournament Final, where they lost to Marquette.

Kennesaw State (26-8, 15-3 Atlantic Sun) is making its first-ever appearance in the Big Dance. The Owls made an incredible turnaround from a 13-18 season a year ago. Kennesaw State had to win the A-Sun tournament, beating Queens 67-66 in the first round and beating Liberty by an identical score in the conference final.