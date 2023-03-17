What time does Michigan State vs. USC start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans and No. 10 USC Trojans will play in the First Round of the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on CBS and the winner will face either No. 2 Marquette or No. 15 Vermont.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus or March Madness Live

Michigan State (19-12, 11-8) will make its 25th consecutive appearance in the tournament and sixth time during that stretch as a No. 7 seed. The Spartans will get an early look at a future conference opponent in USC, who will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. Michigan State shines during tournament time and has been to the Final Four eight times under head coach Tom Izzo.

USC (22-10, 14-6) is making its third straight trip to the dance and the fifth time in 10 years under head coach Andy Enfield. The Trojans made a run to the Elite Eight in 2021 but were knocked out in the first round last year. USC won five of six to close out the regular season, but the Trojans lost to Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.