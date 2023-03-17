 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does TCU vs. Arizona State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for TCU vs. Arizona State in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Center. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Frogs enter as 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State

Date: Friday, March 17
Start time: 10:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: TruTV
Live stream: March Madness Live

The TCU Horned Frogs ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma. They beat Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament before ultimately falling to Texas. The Frogs will be playing without center Eddie Lampkin, who entered the transfer portal ahead of the NCAA Tournament. They rank 27th overall at KenPom.

Arizona State beat Nevada in a First Four game on Wednesday to play their way into the tournament. They reached the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals before falling to Arizona. The Sun Devils rank 52nd at KenPom.

