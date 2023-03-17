What time does Indiana vs. Kent State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The Hoosiers enter as 4-point favorites, a surprisingly small spread for such a wide seeding difference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Indiana wrapped up their season with a loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in both points and rebounds.

Kent State won the MAC Championship Game and enters as an interesting potential disruptor. Their swarming defense could be a problem for Indiana’s Jackson-Davis-dependent offense, and they gave Gonzaga and Houston some trouble earlier in the season.