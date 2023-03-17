 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Indiana vs. Kent State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Indiana vs. Kent State in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The Hoosiers enter as 4-point favorites, a surprisingly small spread for such a wide seeding difference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

Date: Friday, March 17
Start time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live

Indiana wrapped up their season with a loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in both points and rebounds.

Kent State won the MAC Championship Game and enters as an interesting potential disruptor. Their swarming defense could be a problem for Indiana’s Jackson-Davis-dependent offense, and they gave Gonzaga and Houston some trouble earlier in the season.

