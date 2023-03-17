What time does Kansas State vs. Montana State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Kansas State finished up its season with a loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament after wrapping up its regular season with a loss to West Virginia. Finishing third in this year’s Big 12 was no easy feat, to be sure, and the Wildcats are ready to unleash on non-conference opponents.

Montana State clinched their second March Madness berth in two years with a win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Championship Game as the second seed in their conference tournament.