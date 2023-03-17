 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Kansas State vs. Montana State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Kansas State vs. Montana State in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 14 Montana State Bobcats in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State

Date: Friday, March 17
Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+

Kansas State finished up its season with a loss to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament after wrapping up its regular season with a loss to West Virginia. Finishing third in this year’s Big 12 was no easy feat, to be sure, and the Wildcats are ready to unleash on non-conference opponents.

Montana State clinched their second March Madness berth in two years with a win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Championship Game as the second seed in their conference tournament.

