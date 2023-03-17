What time does Memphis vs. FAU start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 8 Memphis Tigers take on the No. 9 FAU Owls on Friday, March 17 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers enters as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 March Madness: No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 FAU

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Memphis finally pulled out their much-awaited win over Houston to close out the season and become AAC Champions after two regular-season losses to the Cougars. The Tigers rank 19th overall at KenPom.

FAU clinched their tourney berth with a 22-point win in the Conference USA championship game. The Owls have an impressive 31 wins already under their belts this season, and rank 22nd at KenPom. These two teams are very evenly matched, which should make for an interesting first-round matchup.

The winner will likely play the No. 1 seed in the East, the Purdue Boilermakers.