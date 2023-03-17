What time does Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes in a first-round matchup on Friday, March 17. The Zags enter as 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 7:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are WCC champions after pulling off a win over Saint Mary’s. The Zags are a perennial tournament contender, though they still haven’t grabbed that elusive title. With Drew Timme and the other veterans on this Zags team, they should have no trouble racing through the first few rounds of the tournament. Gonzaga has the highest-scoring offense in the nation, putting up 87.5 points per game.

Grand Canyon qualified for the tourney with a WAC championship win. They bring a solid defense to the court, keeping opponents to 40.5% shooting from the field (25th in the nation).