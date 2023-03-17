What time does Miami vs. Drake start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Miami enters as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Miami Hurricanes had something of a slide in the final games of their season, falling to Florida State before beating two teams in a row by a single score and losing to Duke in the ACC tournament. The Canes rank 40th overall at KenPom.

Drake took home the Missouri Valley Conference title after beating up on Bradley, and ranks 67th overall at KenPom. They have won 13 of their last 14 games and are good at taking care of the ball, which should help them hold off a quick Miami run early on.