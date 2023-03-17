What time does Kentucky vs. Providence start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats face off against the No. 11 Providence Friars in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Kentucky enters as a 3.5-point favorite. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Paramount+

Kentucky was shocked by Vanderbilt twice in two weeks, once in the regular season and once to end their SEC berth. The Wildcats have won five of their last seven — the only two losses were against Vandy — and rank 28th at KenPom. They put together an impressive SEC performance after a shaky start to the season.

Providence held its own in the Big East this season, finishing fifth in the conference standings. Their season ended with three losses, the last of which was in the conference tournament.