What time does Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers face off against the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Purdue enters as a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Purdue enters the Tournament as a heavy favorite after winning the Big Ten Championship and ended the season third in the final AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are led by presumptive National Player of the Year winner Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 force who is averaging more than 20 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson advanced to take on the Boilermakers after beating Texas Southern in their First Four matchup. The Knights finished second in the Northeast Conference but advanced to the NCAA Tournament due to conference champion Merrimack being ineligible.