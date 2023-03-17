 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Henry Palattella
Sean Moore , Joe Munden Jr., and Jo’el Emanuel of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights react from the bench during the final minute of their victory against the Texas Southern Tigers in the First Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers face off against the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. Purdue enters as a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

Date: Friday, March 17
Start time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live

Purdue enters the Tournament as a heavy favorite after winning the Big Ten Championship and ended the season third in the final AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are led by presumptive National Player of the Year winner Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 force who is averaging more than 20 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson advanced to take on the Boilermakers after beating Texas Southern in their First Four matchup. The Knights finished second in the Northeast Conference but advanced to the NCAA Tournament due to conference champion Merrimack being ineligible.

