What time does UConn vs. Iona start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 4 UConn Huskies take on the No. 13 Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies enter as 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

The Huskies finished their regular season with a big win over Villanova and beat Providence in the Big East Tournament before falling to Marquette in a toss-up game. UConn ranks 4th overall at KenPom and sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 78.5 points per game after playing a challenging conference schedule. The Gaels blew through the MAAC Tournament and easily grabbed the championship win. Rick Pitino’s Iona team ranks 74th overall at KenPom, but their strength of schedule does not crack the top 250.