What time does Creighton vs. NC State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Creighton enters as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Creighton wrapped up their regular season with wins over Georgetown and DePaul. They beat Villanova in the Big East Tournament before falling to Xavier. The Bluejays finished at an impressive third place in conference standings and rank 13th overall at KenPom.

NC State put together a solid performance in an up-and-down season for the entire ACC, pulling off wins over UNC and Wake Forest late in the season before losing to Clemson in the ACC Tournament. They rank 58th overall at KenPom.