What time does Iowa State vs. Pitt start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 11 Pitt Panthers will play their second game of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones on Friday afternoon. The game will tip off at 3:10 p.m. ET from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, Coliseum, and can be seen on truTV.

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: Paramount Plus and March Madness Live

Pitt (23-11, 14-6 Big East) squeaked into the big dance and survived a First Four matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 60-59 win in Dayton on Tuesday night. The Panthers connected on 47.4% from long range with Nelly Cummings leading the way with 15 points. Iowa State (19-13, 9-9 Big 12) finished fifth in the Big 12 regular season standings and was knocked off by the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal round. Jaren Holmes is the team leader with 13.4 points per game.