What time does Marquette vs. Vermont start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles will take on No. 15 Vermont Catamounts in the First Round of the East bracket at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 17 at 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. The winner will face the winner between USC and Michigan State in the second round.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont

Date: Friday, March 17

Start time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus and March Madness Live

Marquette (28-6, 17-3 Big East) has been to the tournament 35 times with three Final Four appearances and a national championship in 1977. The Golden Eagles come into the tournament on a nine-game win streak, with four of those wins against Top 20 opponents. They earned an automatic bid by beating Xavier 65-51 in the Big East tournament final.

Vermont (23-10, 14-2 America East) started the season 1-6, but rolled through conference play and is on a 15-game win streak. The Catamounts dominated the America East conference tournament, winning all three games by an average of over 20 points. Vermont is making its eighth trip to the tournament and has gotten out of the first round once, in 2005.