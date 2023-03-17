 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of opening odds for Second Round of 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here’s the complete list of odds for the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oral Roberts vs Duke Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of March Madness is fully underway, and it has not disappointed us yet. A No. 13 seed winning on a near buzzer beater, a No. 15 seed taking the lead in the final minutes, close game after close game — it can’t be denied, folks. This is March.

Before we know it, the second round of the tournament will be here. From Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, March 19, the field of 32 teams will be whittled down to the Sweet 16. It’s a quick turnaround for both players and bettors.

Here are odds for all Second Round games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

South Region

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland
Spread: Alabama -8.5
Total: 144.5
Moneyline: Alabama -365, Maryland +300

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman
Spread: SDSU -5.5
Total: 138
Moneyline: SDSU -240, Furman +200

East Region

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke
Spread: Duke -3
Total: 129.5
Moneyline: Duke -150, Tennessee +130

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn
Spread: Houston -5.5
Total: 132.5
Moneyline: Houston -250, Auburn +210

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State
Spread: Texas -5.5
Total: 140.5
Moneyline: Texas -230, Penn State +195

West Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas
Spread: Kansas -3.5
Total: 145
Moneyline: Kansas -175, Arkansas +150

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern
Spread: UCLA -8
Total: 127.5
Moneyline: UCLA -380, Northwestern +310

