Who has best and worst odds to reach Final Four from South Region after First Round

The madness of March has gotten off to a blazing start with one quadrant of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the books. Now that the dust has settled out in the opening round of the South Region, it’s never too early took look ahead as to which team may be the one last standing.

Let’s take a look at the odds of some of its top contenders at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter the second round of March Madness.

The heavyweights such as No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Baylor, and No. 6 Creighton lead with the best odds out of the South Region. This trio handled their business in the opening round of the tournament, with the Crimson Tide walloping No. 16 Texas A&M-CC in a 21-point victory. The Bears eliminated No. 15 Vermont 78-61, while the Bluejays fended off North Carolina State 72-63.

It comes as no shock to see No. 13 Furman and No. 15 Princeton with the longshot odds to make it to Houston, but in reality, no one could have foreseen them both extending their season into the Round of 32. The Paladins got the madness started early with an upset victory over No. 4 Virginia in clutch fashion. Over in Sacramento, No. 2 Arizona saw their run cut short in a 59-55 loss to the Tigers.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the South region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament.

Alabama +130

Creighton +400

Baylor +400

San Diego State +550

Maryland +1600

Missouri +1600

Furman +4500

Princeton +6000