Odds for Edwards-Usman 3 at UFC 286

UFC 286 is set for Saturday, March 18, from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The six-bout main card will be headlined by the rubber match between UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards (20-3) and No. 1 contender Kamaru Usman (20-2). Despite holding the title, Edwards is an underdog against the former Welterweight champ.

There are plenty of other matches that should be well worth the wait — including Justin Gaethje vs. Rafel Fiziev.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 286 odds

Main card

Leon Edwards: +205

Kamaru Usman: -245

Justin Gaethje: +195

Rafel Fiziev: -230

Gunnar Nelson: -425

Bryan Barberena: +340

Jennifer Maia: +155

Casey O’Neill: -180

Marvin Vettori: -295

Roman Dolidze: +245

Preliminary card

Jack Shore: -500

Makwan Amirkhano: +400

Chris Duncan: +100

Omar Morales: -120

Sam Patterson: -265

Yanal Ashmoz: +225

Muhammad Mokaev: -750

Jafel Filho: +550

Early Preliminary Card

Lerone Murphy: -170

Gabriel Santos: +145

Christian Duncan: -195

Duško Todorović: +165

Jake Hadley: -380

Malcolm Gordon: +310

Joanne Wood: -175

Luana Carolina: +150

Jai Herbert: +145

Ludovit Klein: -170

Juliana Miller: -410

Veronica Macedo: +330