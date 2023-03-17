Odds for Edwards-Usman 3 at UFC 286

UFC 286 is set for Saturday, March 18, from the O2 Arena in London, England.
The six-bout main card will be headlined by the rubber match between UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards (20-3) and No. 1 contender Kamaru Usman (20-2). Despite holding the title, Edwards is an underdog against the former Welterweight champ.
There are plenty of other matches that should be well worth the wait — including Justin Gaethje vs. Rafel Fiziev.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 286 odds
Main card
Leon Edwards: +205
Kamaru Usman: -245
Justin Gaethje: +195
Rafel Fiziev: -230
Gunnar Nelson: -425
Bryan Barberena: +340
Jennifer Maia: +155
Casey O’Neill: -180
Marvin Vettori: -295
Roman Dolidze: +245
Preliminary card
Jack Shore: -500
Makwan Amirkhano: +400
Chris Duncan: +100
Omar Morales: -120
Sam Patterson: -265
Yanal Ashmoz: +225
Muhammad Mokaev: -750
Jafel Filho: +550
Early Preliminary Card
Lerone Murphy: -170
Gabriel Santos: +145
Christian Duncan: -195
Duško Todorović: +165
Jake Hadley: -380
Malcolm Gordon: +310
Joanne Wood: -175
Luana Carolina: +150
Jai Herbert: +145
Ludovit Klein: -170
Juliana Miller: -410
Veronica Macedo: +330