Odds for Edwards-Usman 3 at UFC 286

UFC 286 comes to you live from the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 18. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 286 is set for Saturday, March 18, from the O2 Arena in London, England.

The six-bout main card will be headlined by the rubber match between UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards (20-3) and No. 1 contender Kamaru Usman (20-2). Despite holding the title, Edwards is an underdog against the former Welterweight champ.

There are plenty of other matches that should be well worth the wait — including Justin Gaethje vs. Rafel Fiziev.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 286 odds

Main card

Leon Edwards: +205
Kamaru Usman: -245

Justin Gaethje: +195
Rafel Fiziev: -230

Gunnar Nelson: -425
Bryan Barberena: +340

Jennifer Maia: +155
Casey O’Neill: -180

Marvin Vettori: -295
Roman Dolidze: +245

Preliminary card

Jack Shore: -500
Makwan Amirkhano: +400

Chris Duncan: +100
Omar Morales: -120

Sam Patterson: -265
Yanal Ashmoz: +225

Muhammad Mokaev: -750
Jafel Filho: +550

Early Preliminary Card

Lerone Murphy: -170
Gabriel Santos: +145

Christian Duncan: -195
Duško Todorović: +165

Jake Hadley: -380
Malcolm Gordon: +310

Joanne Wood: -175
Luana Carolina: +150

Jai Herbert: +145
Ludovit Klein: -170

Juliana Miller: -410
Veronica Macedo: +330

