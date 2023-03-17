How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 28

The Premier League heads into Matchday 28 as Arsenal still remains firmly at the top of the league with 66 points, a full five points clear of second place Manchester City. The relegation zone is incredibly tight as there are about nine teams in potential danger with just five points separating last place Southampton and 12th place Crystal Palace.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

We’ve only got seven games but the matchup to watch is Saturday’s final fixture featuring Chelsea and Everton. The Blues are starting to get some momentum going, while the Toffees hope to avoid relegation. Can Chelsea continue to put goals in the back of the net? League leaders Arsenal will be in action Sunday against Crystal Palace, who haven’t won a match in 2023. Can the Gunners keep their lead or will a letdown allow Manchester City to get back into the mix with a return fixture coming up in late April?

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 28 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 28 schedule

Friday, March 17

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United - 4 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, March 18

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth - 11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brentford vs. Leicester City - 11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Southampton vs. Tottenham - 11 a.m. ET, USA

Wolves vs. Leeds United - 11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea vs. Everton - 1:30 p.m. ET, USA

Sunday, March 19

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, USA