Champions League quarterfinal matchups for 2022-23 bracket

The 2022-23 Champions League is in the quarterfinal stage and here is a look at the final pairings for the remainder of the tournament. UEFA has drawn the quarterfinal, semifinal and final Friday to set up the bracket. The draw for the final is to determine the “home team” for administrative reasons.

Defending champions Real Madrid are still in the mix, while heavyweights Manchester City and Bayern Munich also looked dominant in the Round of 16. Serie A leaders Napoli could spring a surprise, while regular contenders AC Milan and Inter Milan will try to make a run. Benfica and Chelsea appear to be afterthoughts, but the Blues did win the 2021 Champions League title.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinal bracket, along with the paths for each team going forward.

Champions League Quarterfinal bracket

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Manchester City vs. Bayern

AC Milan vs. Napoli

Champions League Semifinal bracket

Winner of Real Madrid-Chelsea vs. Winner of Manchester City-Bayern Munich

Winner of Benfica-Inter Milan vs. Winner of AC Milan-Napoli