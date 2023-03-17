How and what to watch for Michigan State vs. Marquette in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will battle the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles. This East Region matchup will take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, with the time and tv network to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Odds: TBD

No. 7 Michigan State (19-12, 11-8 B1G)

First Round: Defeated No. 10 USC, 72-62

KenPom rating: 31 Overall, 41 Offense, 40 Defense

Leading scorer: Tyson Walker

Key stat of tournament: Michigan State is shooting 39.4% from three

Michigan State took a first half lead that USC closed up at the start of the second half, but the Spartans were able to overcome the Trojans yet again, pulling ahead by as many as 15 points. They held USC to just 28 points in the second half. Joey Hauser led the offensive scoring with 17 points.

No. 2 Marquette (29-6, 17-3 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Vermont XX-XX

KenPom rating: 11 Overall, 7 Offense, 48 Defense

Leading scorer: Kam Jones

Key stat of tournament: Shooting 58.8% from two, good for third in the nation

Marquette was able to handle its business in the first round on Friday, shutting down Vermont for a 78-61 win. The Golden Eagles let the Catamounts hang around early in the second half before hitting the gas and completely leaving the America East champions in the dust.