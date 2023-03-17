How and what to watch for No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pitt in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers put up a major comeback to avoid the upset against Kennesaw State in the first round, and will now face the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round on Sunday, March 19. The game will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Odds

Spread: Xavier -5

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Xavier -215, Pitt +185

No. 3 Xavier (25-9, 15-5 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Kennesaw State 72-67

KenPom rating: 16 Overall, 8 Offense, 73 Defense

Leading scorer: Souley Boum

Key stat of tournament: Held Owls to 24-point half

It looked like Xavier’s tournament run would be done almost before it started. Down 13 points to No. 14 Kennesaw State in the second half, the Musketeers put together a legendary comeback as the Owls went on a cold streak. Xavier pulled off a close win in the game’s final minutes. They were led by Jerome Hunter with 24 points and Jack Nunge with 11 rebounds and one game-changing block.

No. 11 Pitt (22-11, 14-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 Iowa State 59-41

KenPom rating: 78 Overall, 24 Offense, 143 Defense

Leading scorer: Blake Hinson

Key stat of tournament: Held Iowa State to 23.2% shooting

Pitt didn’t let that First Four hurdle slow them down one bit. The Panthers dominated Iowa State in the first round, holding the Cyclones to 41 points and 23.2% shooting from the field. Nelly Cummings led Pitt’s offense with 13 points, while Guillermo Diaz Graham added nine rebounds for the Panthers.