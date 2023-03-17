How and what to watch for Baylor vs. Creighton in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays will battle the No. 3 Baylor Bears. This South Region matchup will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO, with the time and tv network to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Odds

Spread: pk

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: Creighton -110, Baylor -110

No. 3 Baylor 23-10 (11-7 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 74-56

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 2 Offense, 103 Defense

Leading scorer: Keyonte George, 15.8 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Outscored UCSB 39-20 in second half

Baylor’s offense was struggling in the first half before LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler took over in the second half. The veteran guards paced the Bears with 33 combined points, as the No. 3 seed dominated the second frame after going into the break with a 1-point deficit.

No. 6 Creighton 22-12 (14-6 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 NC State 72-63

KenPom rating: 13 Overall, 28 Offense, 18 Defense

Leading scorer: Ryan Kalkbrenner, 15.4 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Despite their defensive rating, the Bluejays are the seventh-worst team in Division I in forcing turnovers per possession

In what was often a rock fight, the Jays advanced thanks to 15 assists on 26 made baskets. Kalkbrenner was brilliant again with 31 points and seven rebounds. What CU under. Greg McDermott does best is defend inside the arc and at the rim: They shoot 54.3% as a team from two-point range, while opponents are just 47.3% in the same place on the court.