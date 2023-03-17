How and what to watch for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will battle the X. This East Region matchup will take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, with the time and tv network to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Spread: FAU -12.5

Total: 151.5

Moneyline: FAU -645, FDU +480

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 21-15 (10-6 NEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 1 Purdue 63-58

KenPom rating: 275 Overall, 145 Offense, 353 Defense

Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts (16.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Allowing opponents to shoot 55% in effective field goal percentage, ranking 346th in the nation.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson pulled off the ultimate upset on Friday, stunning No. 1 Purdue 63-58 to become just the second 16-seed in NCAA Tournament history to take out a 1. The Knights hung tough with Zach Edey and company for the entire contest and forward Sean Moore ended up delivering the dagger from downtown with just over a minute left. He led with 19 points and five rebounds.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic 32-3 (18-3 C-USA)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Memphis 66-65

KenPom rating: 22 Overall, 30 Offense, 37 Defense

Leading scorer: Johnell Davis (13.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic managed to survive a wild first-round matchup against No. 8 Memphis on Friday, edging the Tigers in a 66-65 victory. Down by one in the closing moments, Nicholas Boyd got the go-ahead layup with 2.5 seconds left to put the Owls on top and seal their first ever win in the NCAA Tournament. Giancarlo Rosado led with 15 points off the bench.