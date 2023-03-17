 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and what to watch for Kentucky vs. Kansas State in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We break down everything you need to know for Sunday’s second round March Madness matchup between Kentucky and Kansas State.

By DKNation Staff
Providence v Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe of the Kentucky Wildcats posts up against Ed Croswell of the Providence Friars during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will battle the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats. This East Region matchup will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, with the time and tv network to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19
Game time: TBD
TV channel: TBD
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Spread: Kansas State -1
Total: 145.5
Moneyline: Kansas State -115, Kentucky -105

No. 6 Kentucky 23-11 (12-6 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Providence 61-53
KenPom rating: 24 Overall, 16 Offense, 60 Defense
Leading scorer: Oscar Tshiebwe (16.5 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: Outrebounded Providence 48-31

No. 6 Kentucky had some trouble with No. 11 Providence early in this game and the Friars did hit some big shots at key moments. However, Tshiebwe’s effort on the glass was eventually the difference in this game. Kentucky is rounding into form and has avoided another letdown. That’ll give John Calipari’s squad some much-needed confidence ahead of Sunday’s game.

No. 3 Kansas State 24-9 (11-7 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Montana State 77-65
KenPom rating: 23 Overall, 50 Offense, 20 Defense
Leading scorer: Keyontae Johnson (17.7 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: K-State is holding opponents to just 30.1% shooting from three.

No. 3 Kansas State was able to put down No. 14 Montana State in the first round on Friday. toppling the Bobcats in a 77-65 victory. The Wildcats managed to hold their opponents at bay throughout the second half and is now cruising into round two. Keyontae Johnson put up 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

