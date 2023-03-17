How and what to watch for Kentucky vs. Kansas State in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will battle the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats. This East Region matchup will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, with the time and tv network to be determined.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Spread: Kansas State -1

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -115, Kentucky -105

No. 6 Kentucky 23-11 (12-6 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Providence 61-53

KenPom rating: 24 Overall, 16 Offense, 60 Defense

Leading scorer: Oscar Tshiebwe (16.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Outrebounded Providence 48-31

No. 6 Kentucky had some trouble with No. 11 Providence early in this game and the Friars did hit some big shots at key moments. However, Tshiebwe’s effort on the glass was eventually the difference in this game. Kentucky is rounding into form and has avoided another letdown. That’ll give John Calipari’s squad some much-needed confidence ahead of Sunday’s game.

No. 3 Kansas State 24-9 (11-7 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Montana State 77-65

KenPom rating: 23 Overall, 50 Offense, 20 Defense

Leading scorer: Keyontae Johnson (17.7 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: K-State is holding opponents to just 30.1% shooting from three.

No. 3 Kansas State was able to put down No. 14 Montana State in the first round on Friday. toppling the Bobcats in a 77-65 victory. The Wildcats managed to hold their opponents at bay throughout the second half and is now cruising into round two. Keyontae Johnson put up 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.