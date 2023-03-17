 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and what to watch for Gonzaga vs. TCU in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We break down everything you need to know for Sunday’s second round March Madness matchup between Gonzaga and TCU.

Grand Canyon v Gonzaga
Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs attempts a free throw against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will battle the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. This West Region matchup will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5
Total: 158.5
Moneyline: Gonzaga -195, TCU +165

No. 3 Gonzaga 30-5 (14-2 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70
KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 1 Offense, 76 Defense
Leading scorer: Drew Timme (20.9 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: Shot 46.7% from three in the first round

The Bulldogs showed some weaknesses defensively early but ultimately rallied behind their top-ranked offense to prevail relatively easily in the first round. Timme looks like a consistent force, and he’s getting some good help from Julian Strawther and Anton Watson. The names might not be as familiar as some past teams, but Gonzaga is once again a contender for the Final Four.

No. 6 TCU 22-12 (9-9 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Arizona State 72-70
KenPom rating: 25 Overall, 51 Offense, 21 Defense
Leading scorer: Mike Miles Jr. (17.3 ppg)
Key stat of tournament:

No. 6 TCU managed to overcome an eight-point deficit late in their first-round battle against No. 11 Arizona State, storming back for the 72-70 victory. With the game tied in the closing moments, JoKobe Coles delivered the go-ahead floater with three seconds left to send the Horned Frogs to the next round. Mike Miles Jr. led with 26 points in the win.

