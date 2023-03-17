How and what to watch for Gonzaga vs. TCU in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will battle the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. This West Region matchup will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5

Total: 158.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -195, TCU +165

No. 3 Gonzaga 30-5 (14-2 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 1 Offense, 76 Defense

Leading scorer: Drew Timme (20.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Shot 46.7% from three in the first round

The Bulldogs showed some weaknesses defensively early but ultimately rallied behind their top-ranked offense to prevail relatively easily in the first round. Timme looks like a consistent force, and he’s getting some good help from Julian Strawther and Anton Watson. The names might not be as familiar as some past teams, but Gonzaga is once again a contender for the Final Four.

No. 6 TCU 22-12 (9-9 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 Arizona State 72-70

KenPom rating: 25 Overall, 51 Offense, 21 Defense

Leading scorer: Mike Miles Jr. (17.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament:

No. 6 TCU managed to overcome an eight-point deficit late in their first-round battle against No. 11 Arizona State, storming back for the 72-70 victory. With the game tied in the closing moments, JoKobe Coles delivered the go-ahead floater with three seconds left to send the Horned Frogs to the next round. Mike Miles Jr. led with 26 points in the win.