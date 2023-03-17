 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and what to watch for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We break down everything you need to know for Sunday’s second round March Madness matchup between Miami and Indiana.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Drake vs Miami (FL) David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will battle the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers.

Game date: Sunday, March 19
Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Location: MVP Arena, Albany NY

Spread: Indiana -2
Total: 148.5
Moneyline: Indiana -130, Miami +110

No. 5 Miami 26-7 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 63-56
KenPom rating: 36 Overall, 12 Offense, 112 Defense
Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong (16.2 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: Miami is seeking back-to-back Sweet 16 berths for the first time in program history.

No. 5 Miami was tested by No. 12 Drake on Friday and passed with a 63-56 victory. The two teams were tied at the hip for most of this contest and were tied at 56 with just over a minute left. However, the Hurricanes were able to close the Bulldogs out on a 7-0 run to pick up the victory. Nijel Pack led with 21 points in the win.

No. 4 Indiana 23-11 (12-8 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Kent State XX-XX
KenPom rating: 27 Overall, 27 Offense, 44 Defense
Leading scorer: Trayce Jackson-Davis (20.8 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: Indiana is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearances since 2016

No. 4 Indiana had little issues putting down No. 13 Kent State in a x-x victory in the first round on Friday. The Hoosiers held the Golden Flashes to roughly 31% shooting for the contest and it was also the Trayce Jackson-Davis show. He finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks.

