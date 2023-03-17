How and what to watch for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 Indiana in second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another second-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set for Sunday, March 19 as the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will battle the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers.

Game date: Sunday, March 19

Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: MVP Arena, Albany NY

Spread: Indiana -2

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: Indiana -130, Miami +110

No. 5 Miami 26-7 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 63-56

KenPom rating: 36 Overall, 12 Offense, 112 Defense

Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong (16.2 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Miami is seeking back-to-back Sweet 16 berths for the first time in program history.

No. 5 Miami was tested by No. 12 Drake on Friday and passed with a 63-56 victory. The two teams were tied at the hip for most of this contest and were tied at 56 with just over a minute left. However, the Hurricanes were able to close the Bulldogs out on a 7-0 run to pick up the victory. Nijel Pack led with 21 points in the win.

No. 4 Indiana 23-11 (12-8 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Kent State XX-XX

KenPom rating: 27 Overall, 27 Offense, 44 Defense

Leading scorer: Trayce Jackson-Davis (20.8 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Indiana is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearances since 2016

No. 4 Indiana had little issues putting down No. 13 Kent State in a x-x victory in the first round on Friday. The Hoosiers held the Golden Flashes to roughly 31% shooting for the contest and it was also the Trayce Jackson-Davis show. He finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks.