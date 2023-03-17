No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State preview, picks for second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat No. 15 Colgate in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, 81-61. The score does not betray how long Colgate was able to hang around, but Texas’ offense stepped up, led by Jabari Rice with 23 points. The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions steamrolled No. 7 Texas A&M, taking an early lead and never letting up. Penn State was 48.2% from the field and 59.1% from the perimeter.

The game will air on Saturday, March 18 at 7:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Longhorns are favored by 5.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Texas: (26-8, 12-6 Big XII)

First-round result: Defeated Colgate 81-61

KenPom rating: 7 Overall, 18 Offense, 11 Defense

NET ranking: 7, (14-8 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Marcus Carr

Key stat: 56.5% from the three-point line vs. Colgate

The Texas Longhorns beat Colgate on a strong offensive effort that saw them shoot 56.5% from the three and 53.4% from the field. They out-rebounded the Raiders by 10 but struggled with turnovers. Their top three scorers combined for 57 points, led by Rice.

They’ll be facing a team that is on a very hot streak right now. The Big 12 champions will want to lean into their quick-moving, high-scoring offense in what may turn out to be a shootout with Penn State.

No. 10 Penn State: (22-12, 10-10 B1G)

First-round result: Defeated Texas A&M, 76-59

KenPom rating: 42 Overall, 16 Offense, 111 Defense

NET ranking: 49, (7-6 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Jalen Pickett

Key stat: 59.1% from the three-point line vs. A&M

The Nittany Lions completely dominated Texas A&M in what was expected to be a close matchup. The Aggies actually entered as 3.5-point favorites, but Penn State couldn’t miss from the three and held A&M to 33.9% from the field and just 22 first-half points. Andrew Funk looked unstoppable with 27 points. The Nittany Lions will need to keep up their three-point shooting if they hope to upset the Longhorns. They averaged 39% from the three this season, sixth in the nation.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Texas -5.5

Point total: 139.5

Moneyline: Texas -230, Penn State +195

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Penn State +5.5

Point total pick: Over 139.5

Pick to Win: Texas -230

Penn State is going to keep it tight in what will very likely turn out to be a high-scoring shootout between two talented offenses. Texas’ defense should make the difference in the win, but the Nittany Lions will stay close and run the score up.