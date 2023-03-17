Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 17

There are eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of player props for bettors to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 10.5 assists vs. Hornets (-140)

There’s some risk of a blowout capping Harden’s minutes, but the guard has been on firing when it comes to dishing the rock. Harden has gone over this total in four of the last six games, highlighted by a 20-assist performance against the Pacers. The Sixers are playing excellent basketball at the moment and Harden has been a key part of that process. Look for him to torch a lackluster Charlotte defense tonight.

Darius Garland over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (+115)

The Cavaliers point guard has dropped off a bit from deep, which leads to this prop once again being listed at plus money. Garland is still shooting the ball well from behind the arc, hitting 41.8% of his triples over the last 10 games. However, he only went over this line five times. Even though Garland has not topped this line in the last three games, look for him to get the over against Washington. The Wizards rank 17th in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points vs. Bulls (-105)

Edwards has gone over this line in the last four games, and gets a decent matchup against the Bulls tonight. He could be elevated further if Alex Caruso, Chicago’s top perimeter defense, doesn’t play. The Timberwolves forward is starting to emerge as the top option in this team and even if he’s inefficient, volume should be enough to push him over this line Friday.