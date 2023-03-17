NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 17

We have eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, which gives us a decent selection when it comes to finding value plays for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks, $4,600

Collins had 20+ DKFP in four straight games prior to logging just 14.8 DKFP in his last game. However, he gets a good matchup against the Warriors tonight. Golden State is not only abysmal defensively on the road, but will also be without Draymond Green for this contest. That gives Collins an excellent opportunity to have a big night at home.

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,900

Harris is only a few games removed from his explosion against the Timberwolves, resulting in 45.0 DKFP. The big reason to target him tonight is the matchup. The Hornets rank dead last in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing combo forwards, and they have no real interest in playing defense anyway. Harris should see plenty of usage in this game.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,800

McDaniels has emerged as a major part of this Minnesota rotation. He’s got at least 24 DKFP in five of the last seven games, going for 31+ DKFP on two occasions. Although he doesn’t have a big scoring role, he makes the most of his touches. McDaniels gets a decent matchup against the Bulls, who rank 14th in fantasy points allowed to opposing combo forwards.