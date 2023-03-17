Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Hawks on Friday

The Golden State Warriors (36-34) will travel across the country to take on the Atlanta Hawks (34-35). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena and will air on NBATV. These teams have matched up once against each other this season with the Warriors winning in California 143-141. This will be their final matchup of the season.

Jalen Johnson is probable for the Hawks as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. The Warriors are dealign with a number of injuries. Stephen Curry, Ty Jerome, and Kevon Looney are game-time decisions, while Draymond Green, Gary Payne II, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala are out with injury. Green is serving a suspension due to an accumulation of technical fouls.

The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 248. On the moneyline, the Hawks are -165 while the Raptors are +140.

Warriors vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -3.5

The public will be all over the Warriors in this one. The Warriors are still without Wiggins and are also missing Green, leaving their defense vulnerable. Traveling across the country is not easy and I think will give the Warriors some issues. The Hawks are coming off back-to-back losses and are due for a home win.

The Warriors have the worst record against the spread record on the road in the NBA. They have not played well away from the Bay. The Hawks have played decent with Quin Snyder at the helm and will turn things around soon. Take Atlanta to win and cover Friday.

Over/Under: Under 248

When both of these teams are at full health, I like this over. But they’re not and I don't see both team’s scoring 120+. This is also a huge number that would take a great offensive performance all game. The Warriors went under this total in three of their last four and the Hawks went under it in two of their last four. Take the under tonight.