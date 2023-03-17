Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Washington Wizards (32-37) will travel north to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) Friday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This is the third and final matchup between these two teams with the Cavaliers winning the previous two.

The Wizards are at full health which is great news as Kyle Kuzma had been banged up over the past few weeks. The Cavaliers will be without Jarrett Allen, who is dealing with a right eye contusion.

The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220. On the moneyline, the Cavaliers are -200 while the Raptors are +170.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +5.5

The Wizards have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA. Sometimes they come and look like a top eight team in the Eastern Conference, while at other times they look like the could be one of the worst. The Wizards have been decent on the road as they are 18-16-2 against the spread on the road.

Allen being out for the Cavaliers is a major loss. The Wizards’ frontcourt with Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis is tough to stop as is, but will be even tougher without one of the best defensive big men in the NBA in Allen. Take Washington to cover.

Over/Under: Under 220

The only way the Wizards can keep this game close is to lock in on the defensive end of the court. On the road, the under is 21-14-1 for the Wizards. They struggle scoring at times on the road, but play better defense. The Cavaliers are one of the most complete teams in the NBA and I would expect them to be locked in defensively tonight as well.