Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Lakers on Friday

The Dallas Mavericks (35-35) will meet the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) Friday evening in a game that will have major play-in implications. The Lakers could move up to the No. 8 seed with a win, which the Mavericks currently occupy. This is the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with Dallas holding a 2-1 edge.

Luka Doncic remains out for Dallas with a thigh issue. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are both listed as questionable. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is probable with foot soreness. LeBron James remains out but is reportedly close to returning from a foot issue of his own.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 226.5. LA is -225 on the moneyline while Dallas is +190.

Mavericks vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

This line will close a bit if Irving plays, but the Mavericks have struggled without their two stars. Dallas is 1-3 in the last four games, and has gone 4-6 ATS in the last 10. The Lakers suffered a setback against the Rockets with Davis out but he should be back in tonight. Los Angeles is 18-16 ATS as the home team and has adjusted to playing without James well. Back the Lakers to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The Mavericks have struggled to get going offensively without their stars, ranking 23rd in points per game in the last three (which Doncic and Irving have missed). The Lakers have hit the under in five of their last seven games, and have played better defensively at home. Look for the under to hit again tonight.