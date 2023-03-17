Raptor 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green flag drops on the Raptor 250 at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and that is preceded on Friday with qualifying. The field will hit the track for qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.
Qualifying will run a little under an hour. The drivers will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice session. That’s followed by each driver running a single lap with only one car on the track at a time. The fastest car claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is set based on qualifying speed.
Austin Hill was runner-up in last year’s race and heads into qualifying as a +450 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Haley follows at +800 and Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek are both +900. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race, but will not be running this year.
How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Raptor King of Tough 250
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Entry list
2023 Raptor King of Tough 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Kyle Weatherman
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Bayley Currey
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Blaine Perkins
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Justin Haley
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ryan Truex
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Joey Gase
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Sage Karam
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Dawson Cram
|74
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Chad Chastain
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98