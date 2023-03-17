 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raptor 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Atlanta for the 2023 Raptor 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
General view as the field of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race into turn one during the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The green flag drops on the Raptor 250 at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and that is preceded on Friday with qualifying. The field will hit the track for qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Qualifying will run a little under an hour. The drivers will get a 20-minute warm-up and practice session. That’s followed by each driver running a single lap with only one car on the track at a time. The fastest car claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is set based on qualifying speed.

Austin Hill was runner-up in last year’s race and heads into qualifying as a +450 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Haley follows at +800 and Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek are both +900. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race, but will not be running this year.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Raptor King of Tough 250

Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Raptor King of Tough 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Sage Karam 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Chad Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation