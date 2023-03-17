Ambetter Health 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series will head south for the 2023 Ambetter Health 400. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the race on Sunday, March 19. It will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. This will be the fifth race of the Cup Series season and is the first of two scheduled weekends in Hotlanta.

The race field this week consists of 36 drivers. Josh Berry continues to drive the No. 9 for Chase Elliott, who is recovering from a fractured leg. Elliott’s initial diagnosis was that he would be sidelined for six weeks, which projects him to miss the next four races.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s race, William Byron and Kyle Larson have the best odds (+900) at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the race. Byron has won back-to-back races and looks to pull off a rare three-peat. The top duo is followed by Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, who all have +1200 odds to take the checkered flag.