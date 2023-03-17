 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ambetter Health 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head south for the 2023 Ambetter Health 400. The Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia will host the race on Sunday, March 19. It will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. This will be the fifth race of the Cup Series season and is the first of two scheduled weekends in Hotlanta.

The race field this week consists of 36 drivers. Josh Berry continues to drive the No. 9 for Chase Elliott, who is recovering from a fractured leg. Elliott’s initial diagnosis was that he would be sidelined for six weeks, which projects him to miss the next four races.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s race, William Byron and Kyle Larson have the best odds (+900) at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the race. Byron has won back-to-back races and looks to pull off a rare three-peat. The top duo is followed by Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, who all have +1200 odds to take the checkered flag.

2023 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

