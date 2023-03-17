NASCAR schedule for Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR heads south to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia for its next races. The Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series will all be in action. The Truck Series will run the Fr8 208 on Saturday, March 18. The Xfinity Series will follow with the Raptor 250 also on Saturday. The Cup Series will end the weekend with the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19.

The Cup Series doesn’t have a designated practice time on the schedule, but it will likely occur ahead of qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET on Saturday. The race on Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. William Byron and Kyle Larson both have the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race. They are installed at +900 and are followed by Kyle Busch (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1200).

The Xfinity Series also doesn’t have a designated practice time on the NASCAR schedule. Qualifying will be held on Friday, March 17 at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1. The race on Saturday will be at 5 p.m. ET also on FS1. Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of claiming the checkered flag. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

The Truck Series will start the action of the weekend. Their qualifying session is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1. The Truck Series will have a rare Saturday race which will begin at 2 p.m. ET on FS1. Zane Smith has +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s race. John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Ty Majeski (+800), Corey Heim (+800) and Christian Eckes (+800) follow with the best odds of winning.

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 17

3:05 p.m. — Truck Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

Saturday, March 18

11:35 a.m. — Cup Series Qualifying — FS1, FOX.com/live

2 p.m. — 2023 Fr8 208 Truck Race — FS1, FOX.com/live

5 p.m. — 2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series Race — FS1, FOX.com/live

Sunday, March 19

3 p.m. — 2023 Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series Race — Fox, FOX.com/live