Breaking down the weather forecast for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR will head to Atlanta, Georgia for this weekend’s races. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series this weekend. This is the first of two Atlanta weekends on the race schedule this season, with the other coming in July.

If the series can get through Friday, it should be smooth sailing for the rest of the weekend. There is a 96% chance of rain on Friday, but it is supposed to be thunderstorms. It depends on the timing of them for how much it can affect race weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 17

Hi 64°, Low 38°: Couple of thunderstorms, 96% chance of rain

3:05 p.m. ET: Truck Series Qualifying

4:35 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, March 18

Hi 54°, Low 33°: Partly sunny and breezy, 7% chance of rain

11:35 a.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

2 p.m. ET, 2023 Fr8 208 Truck Race (135 laps, 207.9 miles)

5 p.m. ET, 2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series Race (163 laps, 251.02 miles)

Sunday, March 19

Hi 50°, Low 33°: Mostly sunny and cold, 5% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, 2023 Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series Race (260 laps, 400.4 miles)