NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to Atlanta, Georgia for its next race. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the 2023 RAPTOR 250 on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of the race, qualifying will be held on Friday, March 17. It will get started at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. The cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session with all cars able to practice as much or as little as they would like. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The driver with the fastest time will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is settled.

Ahead of qualifying, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.