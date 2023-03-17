 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s RAPTOR 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
John Hunter Nemechek (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Mobil 1 Toyota) and Justin Allgaier (#7 JR Motorsports BRANDT Chevrolet) race through turn four during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head to Atlanta, Georgia for its next race. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the 2023 RAPTOR 250 on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of the race, qualifying will be held on Friday, March 17. It will get started at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. The cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session with all cars able to practice as much or as little as they would like. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The driver with the fastest time will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is settled.

Ahead of qualifying, Austin Hill has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook of winning the 2023 RAPTOR 250. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Haley (+800), Justin Allgaier (+900), John Hunter Nemechek (+900) and Josh Berry (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 RAPTOR 250 Xfinity Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Sage Karam 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Chad Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation