Opening odds for No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette in 2023 NCAA Tournament second round

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans head to the second round to take on the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday, March 18 in Columbus, Ohio. These two programs have historically done well in the tournament and will square off in what should be an epic matchup in the round of 32.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest, along with how each team got to this point.

2023 NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette odds



Spread: Marquette -4.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Marquette -195, Michigan State +165

Michigan State put together a solid and consistent performance against the USC Trojans in the first round. They took an early lead that the Trojans closed up in the second round, but MSU’s 48.1% shooting from the field helped them just keep moving and retake a solid lead for much of the second half. Joey Hauser led the team with 17 points and eight rebounds. They never quite put USC away, but they stayed up and didn’t panic.

The Golden Eagles had a brief scare with Tyler Kolek’s injury but the point guard did return to steady Marquette’s offense. The Big East powerhouse locked in defensively as well, preventing Vermont from using the triple to stay in the game. Efficiency from the field was the key for Marquette, who entered the tournament with one of the top offenses in the country. Will the Golden Eagles be able to maintain that clip against a veteran Spartans squad?